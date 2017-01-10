Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 expected to be launched in India on January 19

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 which was unveiled in August last year is expected to be launched in India on January 19.

Xiaomi has started sending out press invites to the media for the launch of a Mi Product on January 19. The event will take place in New Delhi. While the invite doesn’t provide any hint about the launch of Redmi Note 4 on January 19, past reports indicate that Xiaomi will indeed launch the Redmi Note 4 on January 19.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 4 with MediaTek Helio X20 SoC under the hood in China, however, the company is expected to launch a Snapdragon powered variant in India due to a legal battle with Ericsson in the country. Other specs like 2/3 GB RAM, 32/64 GB internal storage, 13 MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera, 5.5-inch Full-HD display and 4100 mAh battery are likely to remain same.

There’s no information about the pricing of the Redmi Note 4 in India, but we don’t have to wait much either given the fact that Xiaomi is likely to launch the device next week in the country.