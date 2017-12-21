Honor 7X Battery Test Results

Honor has been doing really well in the smartphone industry, we saw a wide range of Honor smartphones and they all seemed impressive, take the flagship Honor 8 Pro, or the 4-camera phone Honor 9i, as well as the newly launched Honor 7X. The Honor 7X, priced at ₹12,999 sounds a worthy midranger, it offers a bezel-less design, premium touch, reasonable specs and offers a long lasting battery life. We performed the Honor 7X battery tests to check the performance of the battery, take a look.

Honor 7X Battery Life & Charging

The Honor 7X is pumped by a 3,340 mAh battery and the battery life is another aspect that we liked. On average use, with 3,340 mAh capacity, the phone does last 2 days on a single charge with 4 hours of screen-on-time. We managed to save around 50% battery power after one-day usage with 2.5 hours of screen-on-time.

Thanks to the power-efficient Kirin 659 octa-core CPU, the Honor 7X doesn’t consume much power even though it has an 18:9 FullHD+ display. Our testing unit is capable of surviving the next day even with heavy usage (note that our tests are based on single 4G SIM). The battery performance of Honor 7X is highly satisfying.

With the provided battery optimizations in the EMUI 5.1 software, the battery life increases considerably. Honor 7X also offers the option to tweak the battery life with the given battery optimizations like Power saving mode, Ultra power saving mode, Lock screen cleanup, Power-intensive apps notifications, Low-resolution power saving, and other settings which should extend the battery further.

The fast charging is where the Honor 7X lacks behind, it takes more than 3 hours to charge the battery from 0% to 100% with the bundled charger rated 5V, 2A. Some fast charging phones can charge the battery in 90 minutes or 120 minutes using the fast charging technologies like Qualcomm QuickCharge. However, with the Honor 7X case, it takes a while, you will have to wait for hours to restore the battery.

The Honor 7X battery test results below will give you a rough idea of how much apps consume the battery, apps that you may be using on daily driver basis and some games as well. We tested apps like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Gaana, Music Player, as well as games such as Shadow Fight 3 and Sonic Forces.

Honor 7X Battery Test Results

Apps/Games Battery Consumed Runtime Brightness Wireless 1080p Video 3% 20 minutes Auto Off (Wi-Fi, GPS, Data) 4K Video 4% 20 minutes 25% Off (Wi-Fi, GPS, Data) YouTube (1080p) 2% 20 minutes Auto On (Wi-Fi) Shadow Fight 3 4% 20 minutes Auto On (Wi-Fi) Sonic Forces 4% 20 minutes Auto On (Wi-Fi) Music (Offline) 1% 1 Hour Screen Off Off (Wi-Fi, GPS, Data) Music (Online) -

Gaana 1% 30 minutes Screen Off On (Wi-Fi) Facebook 4% 20 minutes Auto On (Wi-Fi) Instagram 3% 20 minutes Auto On (Wi-Fi)

Want to know about the other things on the phone too? We have done the full review of Honor 7X, do check it out.