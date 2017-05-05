Honor 9 press render reveals absence of 3.5mm audio jack

Even as customers are opposing the removal of the 3.5 mm audio jack from smartphones, handset makers seem to be picking up the trend. Now new reports suggest that the upcoming Honor 9 would come sans the 3.5 mm audio jack.

According to the leaked press renders of the alleged Honor 9 would skip the 3.5 mm audio jack. The handset is expected to have a USB Type-C port, which would be used to relay audio to the headphones. Moreover, the overall design of the handset indicates that the company may have removed the audio jack to introduce waterproof features.

Rumours suggest that the Honor 9 would have a 5.5 inch full HD display and would be powered by a Kirin chipset. Also expected is the same dual camera setup with laser focus assist and dual LED flash, a fingerprint scanner embedded in the Home button in front. We expect to hear more details about the smartphone soon.

