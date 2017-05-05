Reliance Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer gets TRAI nod

While TRAI at the behest of private telecom operators stepped in and shut down the Jio Summer Surprise Offer, the telecom regulator has given the new-comer a green signal for the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said that after intense scrutiny of the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer it has found the tariff plan to be compliant to the regulatory norms set by the body. The regulator is also positively contented that the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer is quite distinct from the controversial Jio Summer Surprise Offer.

Clarifying its stance on the Jio Summer Surprise Offer, TRAI said that the tariff plan was neither a tariff plan nor a promotional offer but instead a mix of both, which is not allowed. The Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer, even though is quite similar to the Jio Summer Surprise Offer provides no complimentary benefit and as such is compliant to the regulatory norms.

Commenting about the issue, TRAI said, “The Dhan Dhana Dhan offer is a clear tariff plan which offers subscribers 1 GB data a day for 84 days on a recharge of Rs. 309. The other variant of the offer is 2 GB data for the same duration for Rs. 509. Tariffs are under forbearance and TRAI does not interfere with them so long they do not violate any regulatory norm. Dhan Dhana Dhan does not violate any such norm.”