Reliance Jio Infocomm

Jio to withdraw Summer Surprise offer

By Puneet Jain
42

Around a week back, Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani announced Jio Summer Surprise offer for the Jio Prime customers, however Jio will now have to withdraw as  TRAI has issued an advisory to Jio to withdraw the Summer surprise offer.

Jio to withdraw Summer Surprise offer

In its press statement Reliance has said that, “Jio is in the process of fully complying with the regulator’s advice, and will be withdrawing the 3 months complimentary benefits of JIO SUMMER SURPRISE as soon as operationally feasible, over the next few days. However, all customers who have subscribed to JIO SUMMER SURPRISE offer prior to its discontinuation will remain eligible for the offer.”

This statement from Reliance makes things really interesting! Reliance hasn’t mentioned any specific date for the withdrawal of this offer. What it means is that,

  1. Those who have subscribed to the Jio Summer Surprise offer will get this offer
  2. Since the offer is yet to be withdrawn, so those who are yet to subscribe still have a window to subscribe this

Our advice to those who are yet to subscribe to the Summer Surprise offer is, do it right now if you were willing to subscribe this offer as we don’t have a date on which it might be withdrawn.

Do let us know your thoughts on this, in the comments below.

42 Comments on "Jio to withdraw Summer Surprise offer"

Mars

Is the offer still valid today I.e April 7????

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 minutes 5 seconds ago
Sanju

Is it Jio is trying to attract its customers by saying that TRAI has asked Jio to withdraw summer offer? Later they may say TRAI has announced that you can still go ahead with the offer. I just gave shot of predictability..

On a serious note I am not against Jio, without them we couldn’t have stopped day loot from other Telecom service provider..

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
16 minutes 26 seconds ago
suraj

i have applied for portability to jio before4 days with recharge of rs 99 as prime member now the problem is i have to wait till 7 days is completed .would i get the summer suprise offer?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
44 minutes 14 seconds ago
Naman

If i do recharge nw,at 0:33 , will i get the offer.?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
55 minutes 42 seconds ago
RAJU

Yes u will get the offer definitely……..

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 seconds ago
Hunterrr

Yup. You’ll definitely get this offer but hurry up dude.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
51 minutes 42 seconds ago
Naman

Bro. I have recharged,but how do i knw that i am enrolled to jio surprise offer. I got a recharge confirmation message but nothing is mentioned about jio surprise offer in the message..?? Rply asap.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
32 minutes 32 seconds ago
Naman

Open Jio app click on manage account tab (the 1st one) then click balance then swipe up it will show upcoming plans with jio summer surprise offer written on it.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
13 minutes 40 seconds ago
Liu Min Han

Not fair on TRAI’s part! 😢

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 51 minutes ago
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

well this came as a very horrible surprise, I knew other telecom operators were jealous but to go this far just to stop Jio from giving free data to customers is too much, now we know what there true faces r!!
but still if u hv already done the rechage of 303 before today 12:00 AM, u’ll still get the benefits!!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 53 minutes ago
Mahesh kotni

I had already recharged rs99 for prime membership and rs 149 recharged before 1st april. How i ll get jio summer offer? Should i recharge balance amount 303- 149 or need to recharge 303. Then 149 will be loss for me

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 53 minutes ago
Litu

Do fast 303 before april 6th or as soon as you can and after July your 149 will be activated as u have done before. So no loss. I have done the same.so only in august u need to recharge again

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
23 minutes 39 seconds ago
Yogesh Kanaki

S u can recharge 303 by recharging 303 u get summer offer and u recharged 149 will be continue after Summer offer ends….

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 4 minutes ago
DEBDIP NANDY

now rchg with Jio Prime 303 plan & u’ll get the benefits​ upto September 2017.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 11 minutes ago
Naman

If i do now, at 0:33, will i get the offer.?

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
57 minutes 15 seconds ago
Arj

You have to recharge again with 303 to be eligible for the summer surprise offer. Your 149 recharge will be get used in the month of August only.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 28 minutes ago
Punit

I just now did recharge through mobikwik app
I am eligible for offer ryt?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 58 minutes ago
MobiGyaan Team

Yes, you are

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 14 minutes ago
Kumarjeet Atarthy

I had already booked jio prime worth Rs 99 as well as Rs 303 recharge for both my jio sims within 30th march last week. And i am lucky to get this benefit of summer surprise 😲

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 8 minutes ago
Palla

Jio yet to withdraw the offer so, we can recharge now 303 to eligible for summer surprise.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
20 minutes 51 seconds ago
Gaus

I have already done 149 plan on 20th march, will the offer applicable for me? If not how can i migrate to 303?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 15 minutes ago
Litu

Just recharge 303 soon

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
22 minutes 5 seconds ago
VIPUL SAKLANI

If you recharge with 303 plan,then you are migrated to summer surprise for 3 months

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours 50 minutes ago
Deadpool

Nope, you have to recharge with 303 or higher

Aaj raat se pahele krvale to atcha hai, baaki bharosa nai

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours 53 minutes ago
Puneet Jain

You can do Rs. 303 or above recharge to get the Summer Surprise offer. Rs. 149 with which you recharged earlier will be applicable after summer surprise offer, if you will subscribe to it.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 10 minutes ago
Ashok Raval

Hi I recharged with 303 rs before 3 days am I eligible for summer surprise offer ??or only this month ?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 43 minutes ago
VIPUL SAKLANI

Yes,you are eligible

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours 49 minutes ago
Puneet Jain

You will get it for 3 months as per the update from Jio. Keep on following us and if there is any change in it you can read it here.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 9 minutes ago
Shajan

By the time the decision is implemented, it will be 15 the April 2017.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 47 minutes ago
Puneet Jain

Quite possible! Let’s see what happens.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 9 minutes ago
Tharun raj

Jus nw I have made a recharge of 303 hoping that, I will get summer surprise offer. Thank you for posting this amazing article by letting know before itself..

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 56 minutes ago
Puneet Jain

Welcome Tharun. Do like our Facebook Page – https://fb.com/mobigyaan for more such updates

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 54 minutes ago
EUB TANI

Bad news for jio users those who have not subscribed to the Jio Summer Surprise offer yet.. :(

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 3 minutes ago
Puneet Jain

Not yet! They still have some time to subscribe it.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 56 minutes ago
Ankit Kr

Yes team your view is right…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 9 minutes ago
Ajay Thakur

Hi sir, I haven’t taken the prime membership yet If I recharge now will I be eligible for summer surprise offer?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 22 minutes ago
Puneet Jain

Recharge it at the earliest and you will be eligible to get the offer as Jio is yet to withdraw it.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 1 minute ago
Ajay Thakur

Thank you so much sir, I just recharged my number with Rs 99+303.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 13 minutes ago
Puneet Jain

Great! I am yet to do it. Will do it tonight :D

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 9 minutes ago
Rahul Kashyap

Ooooh shit!
I only enrolled for​ prime membership not recharged 303₹. 🙄🙄

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 28 minutes ago
Shivam Baghel

I did it just now ….
I recommend u to do it now ….
They say it will take a few days ….. Atleast u can recharge today for Summer offer.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 49 minutes ago
Puneet Jain

Recharge it at the earliest and you will be eligible to get the offer as Jio is yet to withdraw it.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 48 seconds ago
wpDiscuz