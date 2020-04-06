Honor Play 4T series key specs leaked ahead of launch this week

Huawei sub-brand Honor has already confirmed that the company will be launching its budget Honor Play 4T series on 9th April in China. Now, ahead of the launch, key details about the upcoming lineup has surfaced online, thanks to TENAA.

The company has already confirmed that the Play 4T Pro lineup come powered by the Kirin 810 SoC, 4000 mAh battery and will feature 48 MP triple rear cameras.

Now, its revealed that the Honor Play 4T with model number AKA-AL10 features a 6.39-inch IPS LCD punch-hole display that offers HD+ screen resolution. It could come with 4/6 GB RAM versions and two storage choices — 64 GB and 128 GB.

The phone’s dual-camera setup includes a 48 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor. On the front side, it will come with an 8 MP snapper. The phone runs Android 10 operating system and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Honor Play 4T with model number AQM-AL10 will feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with HD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch on top. It will come with 6/8 GB RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage.

It will have a triple-camera setup on the back featuring a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP secondary sensor, and a 2 MP tertiary sensor. On the front side, the device will have a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. It will be powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging.