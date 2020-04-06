Realme TV to reportedly have a 43-inch display panel variant

Realme, which started off as a smartphone brand, is now expanding its product offerings and has launched audio products, fitness band, and lifestyle products. The company has also confirmed that it will soon launch a Smart TV.

While the Realme TV was expected to be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2020, but the event was cancelled as the MWC 2020 was cancelled. While the company took the online conference to launch its new smartphones, there’s nothing officially revealed about the Smart TV.

Now, the Realme TV has appeared on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) which shows an LED TV with the model name Realme TV 43. This seems like a clear indication that the TV will have a 43-inch variant. It also shows another model number JSC55LSQL where ’55’ hints at the top-end variant in the series being the one with 55-inch screen.

Currently, no more information about the Realme TV is known at this time. However, the company has confirmed that the product will go official in the Indian market by the end of Q2 2020, which means before June this year.

The company has also confirmed that the TV can be controlled through Realme’s newly launched Realme Link application which is intended to work as a hub for all the IoT and connected devices coming from the company.

