OPPO teases a new audio product; launching tomorrow

OPPO has today shared a new teaser poster online confirming that the company will be launching a new audio product on 7th April, i.e. tomorrow. However, it does not reveal what product will make its debut.

The poster image shows a circular device in black color, which seems like a charging case for the true wireless earphones. This hints that the device in question could be the OPPO Enco W31 TWS earbuds.

The OPPO Enco W31 true wireless earbuds with intuitive touch controls have already been introduced in the Indian market in three color options — White, Black, and Pink. However, the sale has been delayed because of the lockdown in the country.

The same product has recently been launched in Russia and now the company could be gearing up to launch the same in its home country China. However, the design of the Enco W31 charging case is slightly different. So, it could be new earbuds with noise cancellation support.

However, there’s also a possibility that the product teased by the company is a Smart Speaker powered by its own Breeno smart voice assistant. The device in poster looks somewhat similar to the Google Home Mini and could debt as the company’s first smart speaker.