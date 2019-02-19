Honor Watch Magic to go on sale in India from February 21

Along with its flagship Honor View 20 smartphone, the company had also announced the Honor Watch Magic in the Indian market. However, Honor had not revealed the pricing and availability details at that time.

If you have been waiting for it, then the wait is now over. Today, the company has officially announced on Twitter that the Honor Watch Magic will be available for purchase in India from 21st February for a starting price of ₹13,999, exclusively through Amazon India.

The Honor Watch Magic features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with 390 x 390 pixels screen resolution, offering a 326 PPI pixel density. Under the hood, it has two chipsets — one is optimized for low power consumption while the other is optimized to provide high-performance.

As for the software, the wearable device runs on the company’s own proprietary operating system. In the battery department, the exact battery capacity is not revealed by the company is promising that the Watch Magic offers a 7-day battery backup.

It comes with a real-time heart-rate monitor and can show incoming calls, SMS, and other notifications from your smartphone. It can track your steps along with other fitness activities, including cycling, mountaineering, swimming, and indoor/outdoor running.

The Watch Magic also has Huawei TruRelax and TruSleep that provides insights about your sleeping habits. In terms of connectivity, it has Bluetooth and GPS, along with GLONASS and GALILEO. The Honor Watch Magic can be used with either Android or iOS devices.

Honor Watch Magic Price in India and Availability

Price of Lava Black: ₹13,999

₹13,999 Price of Midnight Silver: ₹14,999

₹14,999 Availability: From 21st February via Amazon India