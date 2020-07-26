How-To-Add-Or-Use-Music-In-Videos-On-Instagram-Reels

The rival app, Instagram Reels is taking control over the empty space created by the TikTok ban, the Government of India has officially banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok. Since then Instagram released its new TikTok-like short video feature right inside the app to compete and thus, the creators now have an option to rely on alternatives like Instagram Reels.

Instagram Reels lets you create 15-second videos with different filters on popular songs, trends, and challenges just like how TikTok offers. Those TikTok creators who have moved to the Instagram Reels to continue making videos, there might be one question in mind, how to use the audio or music that’s already used by another Reels video.

What if you saw a Reels video with a sound that you liked and want to make one with the same sound? This can be easy with just a push of a button, follow this simple trick to reveal how it’s done.

Note: You need to make sure that you have updated the app to get this new Reels feature. Once you have the latest version of Instagram, you will be able to view and create videos on Reels if you aren’t yet.

How To Add Or Use Music In Instagram Reels

To add music that you liked, you can simply search it from the Instagram library.

Launch the Instagram app and tap on the Story button to add a story. This won’t just add only the story but also used for adding new Reels videos.

Alternatively, you can tap on any of your Reels video or someone else and tap the camera button in the top-right corner to record Reels.

Once you are in the Reels, record a video and tap on Audio. Here, you can search the audio or music you wish to add to your Reels video. Choose the desired music and post the Reels video with music.

Use Music From The Reels Videos

For those of you who want to use the music that you liked from a Reels video and want to make one using the same music, here’s what you can do, head to the Reels video with the music that you liked or want to make a Reels video on it and tap on the music at the bottom.

All you need is tap on the music at the bottom and you are in the recording mode with the music in it, that’s all you have to do.

So, now you know how to add or use the music in Reels. You can also record Reels with multiple cuts in the video to make the video look impressive.

