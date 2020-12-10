Wondering if Windows PC has an old Windows software? Want to check if your PC is running the latest version of Windows 10 or not? If it’s an old version, how to update to the new one? Here’s what you can do.

Microsoft offers you Windows updates in which a major system update is released roughly every six months, a newly updated version of the Windows is available for your Windows PC, all you need is to check.

How to check if your PC is running the latest Windows 10 version

If you have the latest version of Windows 10, here’s where you can see it. Go to Windows Settings by pressing the keyboard shortcut Windows Key + I and navigate to System -> About section on the left side. You can also use the Start menu to open the Settings.

Look on the right side, scroll down to the Windows specifications, and check the version that your PC has. You can see the OS built number, date installed on, and version of the Windows 10 you are using. The latest version of Windows as of now is the Windows 10 October 2020 update with version 20H2.

As you can see in the screenshot above, version 1903 is probably older or it can be that the update isn’t available for this system until Microsoft releases for it. If you have received the latest update and want to check for the system updates manually to install them, what you can do to visit the Windows Update section.

Go to the Windows Settings again, select Updates & Security. Under the Windows Update section, click on the Check for updates button to see if the updates are available for your PC. This way you can officially update the Windows on your computer.

That's all for now.

