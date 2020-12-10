As promised, OPPO has today launched its latest Reno-series smartphones in its home country China. The company has unveiled two devices — OPPO Reno5 and OPPO Reno5 Pro, both with support for 5G.

The OPPO Reno5 comes with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ OLED display while the Pro variant features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. As for the processor, the standard model is powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC while the Pro model is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC.

Both of them come with support for 5G connectivity. In terms of memory configuration, the phones pack up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, the Reno5 features a quad-camera setup on the back including a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP mono sensor. On the front side, there’s a 32 MP snapper for taking selfies. The Reno5 Pro comes with the same camera configuration.

For added security, the devices come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. As for the battery, the standard variant is powered by a 4,300mAh battery with 65W Super Flash Charge support while the Pro model is powered by a 4,350 mAh battery that supports 65W Super Flash Charge technology.

The company has also confirmed that it will introduce the Reno5 Pro+ 5G powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and support for 65W super flash charge technology in China on December 24th.

OPPO Reno5 5G Specifications

6.43-inch Full HD+ 2.5D OLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixels screen resolution and 90Hz refresh rate CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform

Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 Rear Camera: 64 MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture + 8 MP 119° Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP macro lens + 2 MP mono portrait lens

In-display fingerprint sensor Connectivity: 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C

OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G Specifications

6.55-inch Full HD+ 3D OLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixels screen resolution and 90Hz refresh rate CPU: MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 7nm processor

Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 Rear Camera: 64 MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture + 8 MP 119° Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP macro lens + 2 MP mono portrait lens

In-display fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C Audio Connectivity: 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C

Pricing and Availability