How to install Windows 10 Feature Experience Pack

Microsoft typically releases two major Windows 10 updates every year, bringing in new features, performance improvements, and bug fixes. This also means that the users have to wait for several months to get access to new features. However, that could change soon.

The company has introduced a new Feature Experience Pack, which allows users to experience the new features, as the name itself indicates. But the good thing about this is that there’s no need to wait for the next major update from Microsoft as the company can drop new features whenever it wants.

This guide will show you how you can install the Feature Experience Pack on your Windows 10 computer to take advantage of this new offering. Before proceeding further, do note that the feature is currently only available to the Windows Insider Program users on the Beta channel.

Installing Feature Experience Pack in Windows

Step 1: First, make sure that you are on the Beta build and not the stable version. To do so, open the Windows Insider Program Settings and ensure that the “Beta Channel” is selected. If not, just click on the Beta channel and save the settings.

Step 2: Now, go to the Update and Security in the Settings app by pressing the Windows + I keys. In there, click on “Check for updates” and then download the new update that will include Feature Experience Pack. Once the update is downloaded, click on Install button.

Step 3: After that, your computer will restart, and once started, the new feature will be present on your system.

Currently, there’s only one release of Windows Feature Experience Pack, and it offers two new features: