Samsung Galaxy M12 spotted on Geekbench ahead of launch

Samsung is working on a new mid-range M-series smartphone — Samsung Galaxy M12. The phone was earlier spotted on the Indian BIS certification portal and now the device has appeared on benchmarking platform Geekbench.

The Geekbench listing of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M12 sheds light on some of the key specs and features of the device. It reveals that the device carries model number SM-M127F.

The device is powered by the company’s own Exynos 850 octa-core processor, coupled with 3 GB of RAM. However, there will be a couple of more options in terms of RAM and storage capacity.

It has been revealed that the phone runs the latest Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box. In the benchmark test, the smartphone managed to score 178 points in the single-core test and 1,025 points in the multi-core test.

Earlier, it was leaked that the phone will come with a quad-camera setup that includes a 13 MP primary sensor along with 5 MP, 2 MP, and another 2 MP sensors. On the front side, the device is expected to have an 8 MP snapper for taking selfies.

Reports indicate that the phone will pack a massive 7,000 mAh battery and could feature a USB Type-C port for charging. With such a high-capacity battery, we expect the company to offer fast charging technology support.