How to Fake Your Location on Facebook, WhatsApp and Snapchat [Guide]

WhatsApp allows its users to send their location to their friends whereas Facebook and Snapchat, both the popular social media networks come with location-based features like Nearby Friends and Snap Map. Both the features work similarly and allow the users to see their Friend’s location but are you in a mood to fake your location and fool your friends? If yes then, this guide is for you. Read on!

Fake Location on Facebook, WhatsApp and Snapchat:

Setting a fake location is easy and can be done with few taps, Thanks to the apps like FakeGPS. Coming from the developer Lexa, FakeGPS is one of the most popular apps when it comes to Location Spoofing. It’s easy to use User Interface allows users to teleport their phone anywhere in the world with two clicks. It sets a fake GPS location so every other app on your phone belives the same.

In this guide, we are gonna show you how to fake your location on Facebook, WhatsApp and Snapchat using the FakeGPS app. Without waiting further, let’s get started.

Step 1 – Open Play Store and download the FakeGPS App.

Step 2 – Once downloaded, launch the Fake GPS app and set it as a Mock Location App in your Developer Options.

Step 3 – Search the location or adjust the Map to the location in which you want to travel. In my case, I selected Las Vegas but you can select any place in the world. Once you’ve found your location click the play button.

That’s all you’ve successfully changed your location. Once the location is active you’ll see the Latitude and the Longitude in your notification bar. Pausing it will stop the FakeGPS app and your location will be switched to the original location.

Final Result:

That’s all for this guide. Where are you teleporting with the FakeGPS App? Let us know in the comments below and Meanwhile, you can also check out our recent article which will help you to change your location on Tinder and see more profiles for free by clicking here.