Android 10 confirmed to start rolling out for Pixel smartphones from 3rd September

Google recently announced that the next version of the Android mobile operating system is named Android 10, dropping the dessert names from now on. While the company has not yet announced when the update will start rolling out, we recently reported that it could start from 3rd September.

Now, Canadian telecom carrier Rogers has posted the release dates in the public OS upgrade schedule by mistake. However, after realising the mistake, the carrier has now removed the Android 10 release dates from the list.

The new Android 10 update will start rolling out with Google’s Pixel lineup of smartphones, including the original Pixel series as well as the recently launched mid-range Pixel 3a series.

The company has gotten used to releasing new security patches each month on the first Monday – unless that is a holiday in the US, in which case the release happens the next day. The first Monday of next month is September 2, but it’s a holiday. So a rollout on September 3 is indeed very likely. Last year, Android 9 Pie was released on the first Monday of August.

Whenever the company starts rolling out Android 10 update, it is sure to hit the company’s Pixel series smartphones first, including the original models. It will later start rolling out to other devices.

The Android 10 will be coming with a bunch of new features, including support for foldable phones, 5G, Live Captions, Smart Reply, Suggested Actions, as well as improved security and privacy features. It will also offer system-wide Dark Mode, seamless background updates, improved suite of digital well-being and parental controls functionalities, among others.

Via