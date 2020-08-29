How To Limit And Block Apps’ Usage On iPhone

Want to limit the usage of the apps installed on your iPhone? Whether its Instagram, TikTok, or Facebook, your iPhone lets you keep a limit on apps usage so that it cannot be overused. Your iPhone can simply lock the apps to block the apps’ access and usage.

Apple’s new feature Screen Time has a bunch of features with security and privacy tools, Screen Time offers a convenient way to lock apps, access to apps like Instagram, Facebook, TikTok can be easily blocked. You can make use of the Screen Time to limit the app’s usage and stop someone from using the app once it reaches the limit.

If you don’t know about the Screen Time, it offers various tools to take control of your iPhone by tracking and managing apps, check device usage, and more features like locking apps to prevent users from accessing it once the specified limit is reached.

If you want to stop someone (or sometimes yourself to have self-control over excessive usage of the apps), use the Screen Time on your iPhone to specify a time limit for the apps. Once the app’s timer is over, the app will be hidden from the phone unless the limit is removed.

How To Limit And Block App’s Usage On iPhone

To limit the usage of the apps and block once the time limit is over, here’s what you have to do.

Launch the Settings app from the homescreen on your iPhone or iPad.

Under the Settings, swipe through the bottom till Screen Time and tap on it. This will take you to the Screen Time menu on your iPhone.

If you haven’t set up Screen Time on your iPhone or iPad before, simply tap Turn On Screen Time. Set a passcode to keep Screen Time settings protected.

On the Screen Time menu, choose App Limits .

Tap on Add Limit and choose the app you want to hide. If it’s a social media app, use the category Social Networking .

Here, you will be able to choose the daily usage limit of the app before Screen Time locks the app and prevents you from accessing it.

Choose a time limit for the chosen app.

Turn On Block at End of Limit to block once the timer ends.

That’s all you have to do to limit the app’s usage and block or hide it further on your iPhone. You can always delete the app limit by visiting the Screen Time again and deleting the added apps. You can also choose to turn Off the App Limits using the slider switch to stop limiting the apps altogether.

