How to mute chats in Messages app on iPhone or iPad [iOS 14/iPadOS 14]

There’s no specific time for messages to arrive on the Messages app on your iPhone or iPad. Just like how you mute the chats in WhatsApp or any other app, you can also mute the chats, group chats, conversations, or threads in the stock Messages app (iMessage). Perhaps you are receiving any unwanted text messages from an unknown number or you are annoyed by the frequent messages popping up.

There’s a quick way to make them silent and avoid all notifications you receive for the Messages on your iPhone or iPad. This way you don’t have to use the DND mode and silent the phone completely, just silent the chats that bug you. Here’s how to mute conversations or chats in the Messages app on your iPhone or iPad.

How to mute chats in Messages app [iPhone/iPad]

Follow the steps to mute the chats in the stock Messages app on your iPhone or iPad.

Launch the Messages app on the home screen of your iPhone or iPad. Now all you need to do is swipe left on the conversation or the thread you are trying to mute. Once you swipe left, tap on the silent bell icon to mute the conversations or threads. That’s all, your conversation or the thread is now muted. You will see a moon icon on the left side indicating that it has been muted.

It was easy, isn’t it? You can mute as many chats as you like or mute the whole group chat as well. Once you are done and want to unmute the chat, just repeat the steps and hit the bell icon again, this will unmute the messages.

If you want, you can also try the Do Not Disturb mode in the Control Center to keep your iPhone silent for a specific duration. There’s an easy way to do it, just schedule Do Not Disturb on iPhone or iPad so that you don’t need to turn it on/off again and again.

