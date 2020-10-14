OnePlus has today finally announced its latest flagship smartphone — OnePlus 8T. The phone is the successor of the OnePlus 8 that was launched earlier this year.

The smartphone features a 6.55-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 120Hz refresh rate. This time, the company has ditched the curved screen design.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, along with support for 5G connectivity. As for the memory, it packs up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Coming to the camera department, the phone features a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor with OIS, a new 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a new 5-megapixel macro sensor.

To keep the phone’s temperature in check, it comes with a vapour chamber that is 285% larger than the predecessor along with graphite for cooling. Running the latest Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 on top, the smartphone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery and supports Warp Charge 65W for fast charging.

The OnePlus 8T comes in two color options — Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver. The 8 GB RAM model is priced at ₹42,999 while the 12 GB RAM model costs ₹45,999. It will be available for purchase from 16th October.

OnePlus 8T Specifications

Display: 6.55-inch Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels screen resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass

Pricing and Availability