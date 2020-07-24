How To Avoid Instagram Reels Videos on Instagram

Most people in India who don’t like the TikTok app also don’t want TikTok-like apps to appear on their phones after the ban of the TikTok in India. Right after the popular app – TikTok ban in the country, Instagram released a new feature called Reels which is a TikTok rip-off integrated itself into the Instagram app.

Instagram Reels is a short video app (or you can say an Instagram feature) that works very much similar to the TikTok, it lets you create 15-second videos with different filters on popular songs, trends, and challenges, you get unlimited feed with latest videos from the content creators. But haters want them to be deleted, right?

How To Avoid Instagram Reels Videos

Instagram Reels is more of a feature, not a dedicated app that can be removed. To be honest, there’s no way you can remove the Instagram Reels from your Instagram account, however, there’s a small workaround to avoid the Reels videos that you see in the Explore page. Here’s how to do it.

Launch the browser and visit instagram.com.

Log into your Instagram account.

Once you are logged in, you will notice that Instagram Reels videos won’t appear on the Explore page. The Reels tab on your Instagram profile won’t be visible too, although Reels videos will appear on the feed as usual.

To avoid Reels, you need to let go of the Instagram app on your phone and start using the browser-based app. You can also do this on any desktop browsers like Google Chrome, Apple Safari, or Mozilla Firefox.

As of now, this is the only way to avoid Reels as of now. We don’t know if Instagram updates the web app and brings the Reels feature, that’s all you can do for now.

If you are new to Instagram Reels and don’t know about it, and want to try this new feature just in case, if you’re not against Instagram Reels or any TikTok-like apps, here’s how you can create your first Instagram Reels video on your Instagram account. You can also create slow-motion videos on Instagram Reels.

