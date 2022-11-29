Want to take screenshots of videos in VLC player that is played? If you are playing a movie or a video in the VLC player and you want to extract a frame as a photo, then you can do it easily with a keyboard shortcut inside the VLC player. VLC player also acts as a tool to extract photos from videos, it’s much easier than you think. Here’s how you can do it, look at how to take screenshots of videos in VLC player.

How to take screenshots of videos in VLC player

VLC player comes with a built-in feature that allows you to take snapshots of your favorite parts in a movie or a video file. With this, you can have as many images as you want from the videos and it’s free. You can use the screenshots for whatever purpose like putting as wallpaper or sharing it with friends or just want to keep a bunch of images of your favorite episode or movie and save it in your folder.

Follow these simple steps to take screenshots in the VLC player.

Step 1: Launch the VLC player and open the video from which you want to extract images. Use the Media -> Open File or double click on the video file to directly open in the VLC player (if you have set the VLC as default for playing videos)

Step 2: Adjust the slider to the frame you want to capture. You can use arrows as well to go forward/backward . Pause the video using Space Bar or click the Pause button on the player.

Step 3: Now press the keyboard shortcut SHIFT + S to instantly save the frame in the Pictures folder. You can repeatedly use this shortcut to capture unlimited snapshots from the VLC player.

The shortcut works with Windows machines, if you are on Linux, use this keyboard shortcut CTRL + ALT + S, and if you are on Mac, use Command + ALT + S to take screenshots of videos in VLC player. The file saved will be automatically renamed to the date and time, you can rename it later the way you want.

Another way you can take snapshots of videos in the VLC player is to use the File menu, and go to Video -> Take Snapshot (also works with right-click menu). You can also right-click on the video and select Snapshot to capture the frame. You can enable the View -> Advanced Controls in the menu bar and you will get a dedicated button along with other controls for capturing screenshots in the VLC player.

There are a bunch of tricks you will find in the VLC player which we will be sharing soon. You can head to our How-To Guides section for more tips and tricks on Apps, Windows, Mac, Android, and others.

