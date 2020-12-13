How to use the Shortcuts App on iPhone

Shortcuts App on iOS devices was first introduced with iOS 12 and ever since its introduction, people have been using it to get their work done quickly. Shortcuts allow you to automate your tasks on iOS and get the work done with a single tap. For example, if you want to play your favorite playlist on Apple Music you’ll have to run Apple Music first and then navigate to the playlist before you can play it. However, with the help of Shortcuts, the same work can be done with a single tap and in addition to that, you’ll be saving your time.

Shortcuts App on iOS allows you to create your own shortcuts or choose directly from the Gallery. The Gallery on the Shortcuts App allows you to directly add prebuilt shortcuts that are based on your everyday iPhone or iPad use. You can also browse through the Featured shortcuts that offer you some additional features without any App Installations.

Now as you know how the Shortcuts App works like, let’s get started with the guide and see how you can play around with the shortcuts and get things done.

1. Create a Shortcut Manually using the Shortcuts App.

While the Shortcuts Gallery offers you a lot of prebuilt shortcuts, it may not have the Shortcuts that you actually need. Hence it is important to learn how you can manually create shortcuts and get your work done in a single tap. Looking at the app, It may look like creating shortcuts manually is a tough job but trust me it’s easier then you think. Just follow the steps given below and you’ll be ready to go.

Step 1: Bring up the Shortcuts App on your iPhone or iPad and tap on “New Shortcut”.

Step 2: Once you are in the New Shortcut section tap on “Add Action”. Doing this brings up an all-new screen that allows you to choose from Apps and Tasks for which users can create shortcuts. Have a look at the image below to see how it looks like.

Step 3: Select the action that you want to perform with the shortcut. In our case, we are creating a shortcut for playing music but you can choose whatever you like.

Step 4: Tap Next and give your shortcut a name. The shortcut name you give can also be used to control Siri. For example, if you say “Hey Siri, Play My Favourite Song” Siri will play the song that you’ve selected while creating the shortcut.

Step 5: Once you’ve given a name for your Shortcut simply press “Done” from the top right corner and your new shortcut will be ready.

Have a look at the image below to see how it’s done.

2. Add a Shortcut from the Shortcuts Gallery

From Meeting Notes to Reminders the Shortcut Gallery offers you hundreds of useful shortcuts that you can use in your day to day life. As these are prebuilt shortcuts users can save their time and add them with a single tap. Have a look at the step by step instructions given below to see how you can add shortcuts from the Shortcuts Gallery.

Step 1: Open the Shortcuts App on your iPhone and head to the Gallery section.

Step 2: Search for the shortcut that you want to add and tap “+” to add it to your shortcuts.

Step 3: Go to My Shortcuts and run the shortcut you’ve added.

That’s all for this guide folks. For more updates on the latest smartphones and tech, follow us on our social media profiles.

