Nokia PureBook X14 laptop goes official in India for ₹59,990

After launching Nokia Smart TVs in the Indian market, there’s a new Nokia-branded product that is first being unveiled in India. Flipkart has today launched the Nokia PureBook X14 — the brand’s first laptop.

The device features a 14-inch Full HD IPS LED display that offers an 86 percent screen-to-body ratio and has 4.8mm bezels around it. The screen also has support for Dolby Vision technology, offering vivid picture quality.

Under the hood, it is powered by the Intel 10th-generation Core i5 processor, coupled with 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB NVMe SSD. It also has Dolby Atmos support for headphones and comes with Windows 10 Home pre-installed.

There’s an HD IR webcam with support for Windows Hello. The keyboard on the device offers 1.4mm key travel and has backlit support, along with adjustable brightness. There’s also a precision touchpad with multiple gestures option.

The laptop is powered by a 46.7Wh battery that is claimed to offer up to 8 hours of battery life and supports 65W charging. The device has a 16.8mm sleek form-factor and weighs around 1.1kg.

The Nokia PureBook X14 is offering is Matte Black color and will be up for pre-orders through online marketplace Flipkart from 18th December. As an introductory offer, the device will be available at a special price of ₹59,990.

Nokia PureBook X14 Key Specs