Snokor iRocker Gods Review

Snokor has launched a lot of earphones in India recently, and the iRocker Gods are one of the latest TWS Earphones from the company. These truly wireless earphones come with 13mm Dynamic Bass Drivers and use Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. The iRocker Gods are powered by a 35 mAh battery and In addition to this, they come along with a 500 mAh charging case that allows you to enjoy up to 24 hours of playback time.

These earphones are priced at Rs.1999 and users can buy it via Flipkart in India. Are the iRocker Gods earphones worth your money? Let’s dig into the review and find out.

Snokor iRocker Gods Key Features

Drivers : 13mm Dynamic Bass Drivers

: 13mm Dynamic Bass Drivers Connectivity : Bluetooth V5.0

: Bluetooth V5.0 Latency : 60ms Ultra-Low Latency for Gaming

: 60ms Ultra-Low Latency for Gaming Other Features : IPX 5 Waterproof, Music / Call Control, Google Assistant / Siri Control, Supports Auto Connection

: IPX 5 Waterproof, Music / Call Control, Google Assistant / Siri Control, Supports Auto Connection Battery: 500 mAh Charging Case, 35 mAh Earbuds Battery

Design & Build

Talking about the design, the Snokor iRocker Gods come with a Glossy White plastic charging case that has a MicroUSB Port in the bottom. You get some battery information along with the designed by Infinix Branding on the back. On the front, there is an LED light that lights up when you open the case and starts blinking when you put the earphones in pairing mode. Along with this, you also get the Snokor branding and the pairing button on the front. The case quality is good however the hinge is disappointing. Just a slight touch or a shake closes the charging case and this gets annoying when you are trying to pair your headphone with a new device. The total weight of these earphones is 28.7 grams and since the case is pretty small you can easily carry it around with you.

The earphones sit well in the case and they don’t fall off easily even when you shake them. Talking about the earphone design, these earphones just look like an Airpods clone and come in a similar design. However, the plastic on this isn’t the best we’ve seen and the earphones feel very cheap when you hold it in your hands. The fit is good and kinda similar to the Meizu Buds and Airpods. The earphones are IPX 5 rated which means that they won’t be affected by a few water splashes or sweat. These don’t fall off easily so you can wear them while you are running.

The packaging is pretty normal and the earphone ships with a MicroUSB cable inside the box. In addition to this, you also get the user manual that helps you to get started and shows you how the features work. You can have a look at the Snokor iRocker Gods earphones in the images below.

Features & Connectivity

The Snokor iRocker Gods earphones use Bluetooth V5.0 for pairing with the other devices. To connect with a new device, both the earphones should be kept inside the case and users have to double click the pairing button on the case. Once the light starts blinking users can get the earphones connected with their device by searching for them in the Bluetooth menu. The first time paring on this takes a lot more time than you’d normally expect.

However, when it comes to connectivity we faced no issues with the Snokor iRocker Gods earphones when we connected them with a Laptop, iPhone, and an Android Smartphone. The iRocker XE15 Earphones that we recently reviewed had major connectivity issues however that isn’t the case with this one. We didn’t face any connection drops or audio delays while testing these out. In addition to this, the touch-based functions work perfectly too. The media automatically gets paused when you remove the earphones from your ear and starts playing automatically when you wear them. Tapping thrice on the right earphone brings up Google Assistant or Siri whereas tapping thrice on the left turns on the Gaming Mode.

Music and Calls can also be controlled with these earphones. Overall, when it comes to the connectivity and features the Snokor iRocker Gods definitely doesn’t disappoint.

Audio Quality & Battery Life

The Snokor iRocker Gods earbuds come with 13mm Dynamic Bass Drivers and it’s impressive to see that Infinix is offering 13mm drivers in this price range. When it comes to the Audio Quality, these are one of the best sounding TWS Earphones that you can get in this price range. The vocals are crystal clear and you have a great experience while watching movies and videos.

When it comes to the music, the bass is solid and the overall loudness is just perfect. We tried playing Level Up by Ikka and Divine, Hausla by Yashraj, Burrah and Dropped Out, 12 Bajay by Young Stunners and Rap Demon along with many similar songs on this one and we were pretty impressed with the audio quality. The sound output on these is as good as the Meizu Buds which are currently selling for Rs.2999. The call quality was also decent and the other person was able to hear us on call without any issues.

Moving on to the battery life, the Snokor iRocker Gods come with a 35 mAh battery which is further coupled with a 500 mAh charging case and Infinix says that using both of them you can get up to 24 hours of playback time. However, the battery life on these earphones is disappointing and it’ll only last till you watch a movie and play a couple of songs.

These earphones had 80% of battery life near 3.13 PM so I started watching Holidate on Netflix to test them with a movie and see how the battery life holds up but by 4.27 PM the Infinix Snokor iRocker Gods had only 50% of battery remaining. The movie ended around 5.30 and these earphones were down to 10% of battery. So yeah when it comes to battery life these are definitely disappointing and can only be used for 3 to 4 hours. If you are looking for some earphones that can get you through the day with a single charge then we’ll recommend you to find some other option.

Verdict

If you don’t care much about the Build Quality and Battery Life then the Infinix Snokor iRocker Gods TWS Earphones might be the perfect pair of wireless earphones for you under this price range. The sound quality is just amazing and the people who watch a lot of movies and listen to hip hop/pop music will have a great time with this one. The touch-based features work well too and gladly these earphones have no connectivity issues. If you are looking for good TWS Earphones under Rs.2000 then you can definitely consider buying these.

Strength

Touch-Based Features Work Perfectly

Great Audio Output

Weakness