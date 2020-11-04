How to use widgets on iPhone and iPad running iOS 13

Apple has finally rolled out iOS 14 for all the supported iPhone models and it allows users to add widgets to their home screen. However, iOS 13 comes with Widgets too and if you aren’t planning to update to iOS 14 then you can get work done with the Widgets that are available on iOS 13. These widgets can help you to check the weather in your city, give access to your shortcuts and do much more. In this guide, we are going to have a look at how the Widgets work in iOS 13. Without waiting further, let’s get started.

1. How to bring up Widgets on the iPhone and iPad?

iOS 13 comes with three methods that allow you to access Widgets quickly on iPhone and iPad. Have a look at them below to see how you can bring up widgets on your device.

Method 1: From the Lockscreen

If you want to access Widgets when your iOS 13 device is locked you can access them straight from the lock screen. To do that all you have to do is:

Step 1: Press the Side button on your iPhone to bring up your Lockscreen.

Step 2: Swipe right from your lock screen and you’ll have Widgets on your Screen.

Method 2: From the Home Screen

When you have your iPhone or iPad unlocked, you can access Widgets straight from your Home Screen. To access Widgets from your Home Screen just follow the steps given below.

Step 1: Make sure you are on the Home Screen in your iOS 13 device.

Step 2: Swipe right from your Home Screen to access the Widgets.

Method 3: From the Notification Center

To bring up widgets from the Notification Center on your iPhone or iPad all you have to do is:

Step 1: Open the Notification Center by swiping down from your Home Screen.

Step 2: Swipe Right on the Notification Center and you’ll get the Widgets on your screen.

2. How to Add Widgets on iPhone and iPad

To add Widgets on your iOS 13 device all you have to do is:

Step 1: Bring up the Widgets section on your iPhone or iPad.

Step 2: Scroll Down and tap on Edit.

Step 3: Tap on “+” to Add a Widget from the list of available widgets.

Step 4: Press Done from the top right corner to save your changes.

Have a look at the image below to see how it’s done.

3. How to use Widgets on your iOS 13 Device

Every widget on iOS 13 comes with its own specific function and helps you to get your tasks done. To use widgets on your iOS 13 device all you have to do is:

Step 1: Bring up the Widgets section on your iPhone or iPad

Step 2: Select the Widget you want to use. Some widgets come with an expansion option that helps you to see more details on the other hand others may directly take you to the App.

Step 3: Press on “>” to expand the widget else just tap on the widget to bring up the App.

Have a look at the screenshots below to see how it’s done.

4. How to Rearrange Widgets on the iPhone and iPad

iOS 13 allows you to rearrange Widgets on your iPhone and iPad which means that users can prioritize the widgets based on their daily usage. To rearrange widgets on your iPhone and iPad all you have to do is:

Step 1: Bring up the Widgets section on your iPhone or iPad.

Step 2: Scroll Down and tap on Edit.

Step 3: Long press and drag your widget to the top or bottom to reposition it and press Done. That’s all doing this will rearrange your Widget.

5. Adding a Widget directly from an App

There are few iOS Apps that allow you to add widgets directly and as a result, you save a lot of time by skipping the process. To add Widgets directly from an App all you have to do is:

Step 1: Long Press on the App which supports widgets.

Step 2: Tap on “Add Widget” to add it in the Widgets section.

Have a look at the image below to see how it’s done.

