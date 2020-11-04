OPPO K7x 5G powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC and 6 GB RAM goes official in China

As expected, OPPO has today announced its latest 5G mid-range smartphone in its home country China. Dubbed as the OPPO K7x 5G, the device is a new variant of the OPPO K7 5G that was launched a few months ago.

The phone features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with offers a 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a punch-hole cutout that houses a 16-megapixel front-facing camera sensor for taking selfies and video calling.

Under the hood, the handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, which comes with support for 5G SA/NSA. The device packs 6 GB of RAM and comes with 128 GB of internal storage.

As for the camera department, there’s a quad-camera setup on the back that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP portrait camera sensor.

There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and the phone is running the Android 10 OS with the company’s own ColorOS 7.2 on top. It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC fast charging.

The OPPO K7x comes in Mirror Black and Shadow Blue color options for a price of 1,499 yuan which is around $223. The phone is now up for pre-order in China and will go on sale from 11th November.

OPPO K7x Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ 90Hz LCD screen with 2400×1080 pixels resolution, 600 nits brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

6.5-inch Full HD+ 90Hz LCD screen with 2400×1080 pixels resolution, 600 nits brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection CPU: MediaTek Dimensity 720 7nm processor

MediaTek Dimensity 720 7nm processor GPU: Mali-G57 MC3 GPU

Mali-G57 MC3 GPU RAM: 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM

6 GB LPDDR4x RAM Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.1 storage

128 GB UFS 2.1 storage OS: ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10

ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10 Rear Camera: 48 MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture + 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP macro lens + 2 MP portrait camera

48 MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture + 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP macro lens + 2 MP portrait camera Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture Others: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor Connectivity Options: 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, and USB Type-C port

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, and USB Type-C port Battery: 5,000 mAh with 30W VOOC flash charge fast charging

Pricing and Availability