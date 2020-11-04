How to opt out of Windows 10 Insider Preview program

Microsoft has an Insider Preview program for the Windows operating system and the users enrolled in that program get to use the latest features of the OS before that is released for the general public.

Basically, the Windows Insider Program is aiming to provide developers and enthusiasts early access to upcoming features and improvements. In some cases, it also comes with a few bugs and issues and thus, it may not be good enough to run primary devices.

If you have already enrolled in the Windows Insider Preview program and want to opt-out of the same, here is a step-by-step guide to doing so.

How to Opt-out of Windows 10 Insider Preview

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your Windows 10 computer. For this, press the Windows + I keys on your PC.

Step 2: In the Settings app, click on the “Update & Security” option.

Step 3: Now, click on the “Windows Insider Program” option.

Step 4: There, toggle off the switch for the “Step getting preview builds” option.

Step 5: Your system may ask to restart the device. In that case, click on the “Restart Now” button to continue.

Once these steps are completed, the final version of the Windows 10 operating system will be installed on your computer and then you will be opted out of the Insider Preview program but you will continue to get the security and non-security updates.