HTC U 11 retail box reveals specs of the flagship smartphone

While HTC is close to unveiling its flagship HTC U 11 smartphone, the detailed specs of the upcoming smartphone were revealed on the alleged box of the handset.

The image of the alleged retail box of the HTC U 11 has been leaked. This gives us quite a few details about the company’s upcoming flagship smartphone. The listing mentions that the smartphone would have dual SIM support and IP57 certification water resistance.

The retail box reveals that the HTC U 11 would have a 5.5 inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. The smartphone is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset along with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

HTC seems to be using an UltraPixel 3 camera with a 12 MP sensor. Also expected is a 16 MP selfie camera. The smartphone packs in a 3000 mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0. The handset is expected to be unveiled on May 16.

