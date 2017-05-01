WhatsApp will soon allow you to unsend messages

WhatsApp has been constantly adding new features to its popular WhatsApp Messenger app. While the a few months back, the company added support to edit sent messages, the app may soon be able to unsend messages.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has introduced the unsend feature for its app. The feature is currently available only on the iOS app for version 2.17.21. However, the feature has apparently been disabled by default, which means users will not get the feature until enabled by the WhatsApp developers.

WhatsApp for iOS 2.17.21: the "unsend" feature! (DISABLED BY DEFAULT) pic.twitter.com/waFdpz4YKc — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) May 1, 2017

The unsend message option is display when the particular message is selected. Users can click the Unsend option to delete the message. We are however yet to know how the message is deleted (if at all) on the recipient’s side and if there are any conditions like within a specific time period of sending. As of now we are eagerly waiting for the feature to become live so that we can test it out.

