SanDisk iXpand Mini Flash Drive for iPhone and iPad launched in India

With digital storage space becoming a major concern for users constantly consuming content, Western Digital has now launched the SanDisk iXpand Mini Flash Drive in India.

Western Digital has announced the launch of the SanDisk iXpand Mini Flash Drive for iPhone and iPad. The drive allows users to connect it directly to the iPhone or iPad without having to remove the case. It also comes with a Lightning connector and a USB 3.0 connector that allows for quick and easy transfer of files between iPhone/ iPad and Mac or PC.

the SanDisk iXpand Mini Flash Drive for iPhone and iPad is available in 16 GB, 32 GB, 64 GB and 128 GB variants. The drive is priced starting at Rs. 2750 and is available exclusively on Flipkart. It also comes with the iXpand Drive companion app to help manage storage.

Speaking about the launch, Khalid Wani, Managing Director – Sales, Western Digital Corporation India, said, “Smartphone and tablet users are creating more content than ever before and we know that customers are looking for physical mobile storage solutions that are easy to use, portable and reliable. The new SanDisk iXpand Mini Flash Drive offers iPhone and iPad users an option to capture everything they love without worrying about running out of space.”