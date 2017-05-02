Reliance Communications offers 70 GB data at Rs. 148

While Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio is on a rampage of providing data offers, Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Communications is now offering data freebies under its Super Value tariff plans.

Reliance Communications is offering 70 GB of 4G data as part of the Super Value tariff plan. The pack is priced at Rs. 148 and is valid for a period of 70 days. However, this Super Value tariff plan is applicable only for RCom subscribers in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh circles.

The Super Value tariff plan priced at Rs. 148 offers 1 GB of 4G data per day for a period of 70 days. Additionally, the plan also offers talk time worth Rs. 50. Further, subscribers can make voice calls to any network across India at a reduced rate of 25 paise per minute.

Reports indicate that RCom is also expected to release the FRC 54 and FRC 61 plans. Both the plans would offer 1 GB 4G data per day for a period of 28 days. However, the FRC 54 plan would offer Reliance to Reliance calls at 10 paise per minute and other local STD voice calls at 25 paise per minute, whereas the FRC 61 plan would offer Reliance to Reliance calls at 1 p/6secs and other local STD voice calls at 1 p/2secs.

