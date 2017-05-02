Vivo V5s Battery Life Test Results

Vivo smartphones are taking control of the selfie market and no doubt Vivo V5s takes perfect selfies in any lighting conditions. Vivo upgraded its selfie focused smartphone Vivo V5 to the V5s with a few upgrades, however, the battery remains intact, Vivo V5s is powered by the same 3,000 mAh battery. We decided to test the Vivo V5s battery life to see if there is a difference in the battery runtime.

Vivo V5s has a true octa-core processor from MediaTek MT6750 SoC clocked at 1.5 GHz coupled with 4 GB of RAM. For a midrange hardware like this, a 3,000 mAh battery is still enough. Its predecessor, Vivo V5 gets you through a day easily on moderate usage and we think there won’t be any significant difference in the battery life.

Considering the software is new and updated, the battery life on the Vivo V5s should be optimized well. We just received the device and are yet to test the battery completely, so we tested some apps to see how much they consume the battery percentage. Apps like YouTube, Music Player, SoundCloud, Games (Asphalt Xtreme, Mario Run, Sniper Fury), Video Playback, Camera, and Facebook are tested on Vivo V5s.

Check out the Vivo V5s battery tests results below. It should give you a rough idea how good the battery performs when you run certain apps.

Vivo V5s Battery Test Results

Apps/Games Battery used Runtime Brightness Wireless 1080p Video 3% 20 minutes Auto Off (Wi-Fi, GPS, Data) YouTube (1080p) 4% 20 minutes Auto On (Wi-Fi, 4G Data) Mario Run 4% 20 minutes Auto On (Wi-Fi, 4G Data) Asphalt Xtreme 6% 20 minutes Auto Off (Wi-Fi, GPS, Data) Sniper Fury 6% 20 minutes Auto On (Wi-Fi, 4G Data) Music (Offline) 3% 1 Hour Auto Off (Wi-Fi, GPS, Data) Music Streaming - SoundCloud 3% 30 minutes Auto On (Wi-Fi) Facebook 5% 20 minutes Auto On (Wi-Fi, 4G Data)

We will cover more about the battery in the detailed review of Vivo V5s. Stay tuned.