HTC U11 Sapphire Blue color variant launched in India

After unveiling the U11 back in May this year, Taiwan based HTC launched it in India last month. While the HTC U11 is offered in three colors – Brilliant Black, Amazing Silver and Sapphire Blue – only the first two variants were sold in India. However, HTC has today launched the Sapphire Blue variant as well in India with the same price of ₹51,990.

Apart from the difference in color, there’s no other difference between the Sapphire Blue variant and the Brilliant Black and Amazing Silver variants. All of them have the same innards. They are powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 835 SoC which is paired with 6 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 540 GPU.

The HTC U11 sports a liquid glass surface at the back and boasts a 5.5-inch Quad-HD Super LCD display on the front below which is the fingerprint scanner and above it is the 16 MP secondary camera. For regular shots, you get a 12 MP UltraPixel 3 camera at the back which can capture images in RAW format and record videos in 4K resolution.

The highlight of the HTC U11 though is its Edge Sense technology. With this technology, you squeeze the U11 to trigger different actions like opening your favorite app or summoning Google Assistant. Of course, you can customize the gestures to perform different actions.

HTC U11 specifications:

CPU: 2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Operating System: HTC Sense UI based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

HTC Sense UI based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 5.5-inch Quad-HD (2560 x 1440 pixels) Super LCD 5 display with Gorilla Glass 5

5.5-inch Quad-HD (2560 x 1440 pixels) Super LCD 5 display with Gorilla Glass 5 Rear Camera: 12 MP HTC UltraPixel 3 with UltraSpeed Auto-focus, OIS, f/1.7 aperture, Acoustic Focus, RAW capture, 4K recording and dual-LED flash

12 MP HTC UltraPixel 3 with UltraSpeed Auto-focus, OIS, f/1.7 aperture, Acoustic Focus, RAW capture, 4K recording and dual-LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture and Full-HD recording

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture and Full-HD recording Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card

Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)

Dual Hybrid Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, USB Type-C, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

4G VoLTE, USB Type-C, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Other: Fingerprint Scanner housed on home button, Edge Sense, USonic with Active Noise Cancellation, Sense Companion, IP67 water and dust resistance, BoomSound Hi-Fi Edition speakers

Fingerprint Scanner housed on home button, Edge Sense, USonic with Active Noise Cancellation, Sense Companion, IP67 water and dust resistance, BoomSound Hi-Fi Edition speakers Colors: Brilliant Black, Amazing Silver, Sapphire Blue

Brilliant Black, Amazing Silver, Sapphire Blue Battery: 3000 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0

The Sapphire Blue variant of the U11 can be pre-ordered from HTC India’s e-Store. Shipping will start after July 30.