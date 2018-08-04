Huawei Mate 20 Lite specs and images surface online, quad cameras and 3650 mAh battery in tow

Chinese smartphone brand Huawei launched the Mate 10 Lite last year in October, and now, it looks like the company will launch its successor – the Mate 20 Lite – very soon as it has appeared on Chinese certification site TENAA along with its full specs and images.

The Huawei Mate 20 Lite has been listed on TENAA’s website with model number SNE-AL00. The listing not only reveals the specifications of this smartphone, but also reveals its design.The smartphone seems to have a “bezel-less” design with the chin appearing quite small. It also seems to have a notch up top, although it’s a bit difficult to ascertain that right now.

The back of the Mate 20 Lite seems to be covered with glass and is home to dual cameras that are placed in the center in vertical orientation. To the left of these cameras is LED flash, and, below them is the fingerprint scanner. The cameras and fingerprint scanner are all placed on the same island that’s grey in color.

As far as the hardware is concerned, the Huawei Mate 20 Lite has a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor under the hood which is laced with 6 GB RAM. This is probably the Kirin 710 SoC. The smartphone sports a 6.3-inch display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio that’s higher than 19:9.

The dual camera setup at the back that we mentioned above is a combination of one 20 MP and one 2 MP camera, and, there’s also a dual camera setup on the front which is a combination of 24 MP and 2 MP cameras.

The Mate 20 Lite runs Android 8.1 Oreo and has 64 GB of storage on-board. And yes, there’s no support for storage expansion using microSD card. Lastly, the Mate 20 Lite will ship with a 3650 mAh battery that will fuel the entire package.

Huawei Mate 20 Lite Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.2 GHz Kirin 710 octa-core processor

With the Mate 20 Lite receiving TENAA certification, we can expect it to be launched in China soon, followed by a launch in other markets.

