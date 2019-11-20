Huawei MatePad Pro with 6 GB RAM and Android 10 appears on Geekbench

It’s already known that Huawei is all set to launch its new flagship tablet named Huawei MatePad Pro in China on 25th November. Now, ahead of the device’s official launch, it has appeared on Geekbench, confirming some key specs.

The tablet, carrying model number MRX-AL09 has managed to score 3,808 points in the single-core test and 11,832 points in the multi-core test. As expected, the device will be powered by the octa-core Kirin chipset with a clock speed of 1.84 GHz.

While the chipset version is not yet revealed, we expect it to be the newly launched Kirin 990 octa-core chipset. The listing also shows that the device will be powered by 6 GB of RAM and will be running Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box.

In the 3C listing of the Huawei MediaPad Pro, it was revealed that the flagship tablet will come with support for 40W Huawei SuperCharge technology, similar to the one in the Mate 30 series smartphones. It has also been revealed that the LTE variant has model number MRX-W09.

Through the Bluetooth certification of the MatePad Pro, it has been revealed that the company could also launch a 5G variant of the device with model number MRX-AN09. From the renders leaked, this will be the first tablet from the company to have a punch-hole display.