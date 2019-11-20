Samsung has announced a new smartphone in the Chinese market — Samsung W20. The phone has the same design and specifications as the Galaxy Fold, but comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset.

The phone has a tougher middle frame, has a White colored back cover, and the smartphone comes powered by a slightly smaller capacity battery of 4,235 mAh.

The Samsung W20 features 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 4.2:3 aspect ratio Infinity Flex Display, which folds into a compact device with a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED 21:9 aspect ratio cover display. Under the hood, the device packs 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, it comes with 12 MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.4-f/1.5 variable aperture, OIS, a 12 MP Telephoto lens with 45° FoV, f/2.4 aperture, and a 16 MP 123° Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture with 0.5X/2X optical zoom, up to 10X digital zoom.

On the front side, there’s dual camera setup that consists of a 10-megapixel main camera sensor and an 8-megapixel depth sensor. There’s a 10 MP cover camera sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Other features on the device include stereo speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity options on the device include 5G Sub6 / mmWave (28G, 39G), 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 4×4 MIMO, Bluetooth 5, GPS with GLONASS, USB 3.1, NFC, and MST. The phone runs Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box and is powered by a 4,325 mAh battery.

The Samsung W20 smartphone will be available for purchase in China from next month December, and the pricing will be announced close to the sale date.

Samsung W20 Specifications

Display: 7.3-inch (2152×1536 pixels) QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 4.2:3 aspect ratio main display and 4.6-inch (720×1680 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 21:9 aspect ratio cover display

Android 9.0 (Pie) Rear Camera: 12 MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.4-f/1.5 variable aperture, OIS, 12 MP Telephoto lens with 45° FoV, f/2.4 aperture, 16 MP 123° Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture with 0.5X/2X optical zoom, up to 10X digital zoom

Pricing and Availability