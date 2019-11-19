After Airtel and Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio will also increase tariff

After Airtel and Vodafone Idea announced that they will be increasing their tariff from 1st December, Reliance Jio has also today joined the list by revealing that it will too increase the pricing. However, the company has not announced from when.

Making the announcement, the company said: “We understand that TRAI is likely to initiate a consultation process for revision of telecom tariffs. Like other operators, we will also work with the Government and comply with the regulatory regime to strengthen the industry to benefit Indian consumers and take measures including appropriate increase in tariffs in next few weeks in a manner that does not adversely impact data consumption or growth in digital adoption and sustains investments.”

The company further added that while ensuring Jio’s commitment to a sustainable sector, the company will compete on the basis of quality and service in the marketplace and as a customer-obsessed organization. It also said that Jio will provide the best service to all the customers.

Jio has also added that it will keep the customer at the center of everything and ensure that they continues to benefit the most.

All these telecom operators in India are increasing the pricing because of the loss faced by the companies after the recent Supreme Court verdict about AGR due. While Airtel and Vodafone Idea have announced that the price hike will take place from 1st December, Jio has not revealed any timeline.