Google Photos for Web gets movie editing feature via new update

Google Photos for Android has received an advanced video editor with an update last year. Recently, the company introduced new features like the ability to search text in pictures, Express backup, dark mode, among others.

Now, Google is bringing the video editing feature to its web interface with a new timeline editor for movies. However, the video editor on the web client is different from the advanced video editor present in the Android application.

Although this video editor is still bare-bones and only allows you to add video clips, photos, live photos to the editing timeline, change music, and trim and reposition them. You still can’t add text, filters, etc with this editor, but something is better than nothing.

It is to be seen if Google will add more features and improve its functionality. The video editing feature seems to be rolling out gradually and might take some time to show up for you.