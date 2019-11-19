Xiaomi’s Mi TV 4A starts receiving Android 9 Pie update in India

Xiaomi has today announced that the company has today started rolling out the stable build of Android 9 operating system for the 32-inch and 43-inch models of the Mi TV 4 series.

The company has also announced that the update will roll out in a phased manner so you might not see the update instantly and may need to wait for a couple of more days to get it.

APNA UPDATE AA GAYA! 💥 Mi fans, #MiTV 4A 32 & 43 users, here's something you have been waiting for. We're rolling out the latest #AndroidTV 9.0 update along with Chromecast built-in, Data Saver, YouTube, Play Store, Play Movies, & much more. Get started already! pic.twitter.com/29mpDtoXfi — Mi TV India for #MiFans (@MiTVIndia) November 19, 2019

This is big news for the Mi TV 4A users as the update will now bring essential Android TV features such as the Google Play Store, other Google Play apps, as well as the Google Assistant. But since the Smart TVs from Xiaomi don’t support BLE, you won’t be able to use the Google Assistant even if you buy a new remote with a dedicated Assistant button.

However, you can use any Google Home device or the Home app to trigger the Assistant. The update also brings inbuilt Chromecast support.

Notably, Xiaomi has skipped the Android Oreo update for the Mi TV 4A models and with the Pie update, the roll-out of latest security patches should also become more convenient for Xiaomi’s engineers.

Xiaomi has also taken a good share of the smart TV market in India and the devices are incredibly popular majorly in the South East Asian markets. For those who are unaware, the Mi TV 4A devices were launched in 2018 with Patchwall UI based on Android Nougat.

Source