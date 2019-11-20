Xiaomi Mi Reader is the company’s first eBook reader; goes on crowdfunding in China

Xiaomi has introduced a new category of product — eBook Readers in China. The company announced Mi Reader, which is now up for crowdfunding in its home country. While the crowdfunding price of the device is 579 Yuan, it will retail at 599 Yuan once the campaign is successful.

The Mi Reader features a 6-inch e-Ink display with 1024 x 768 pixels screen resolution and 212PPI pixel density. It comes with support for 24-level adjustable front-lit LED reading light which the company claims can achieve more than 90% brightness uniformity.

This makes the device comfortable to read in bright or dark environment. It also has an anti-glare finish, so the overall reading experience is similar to reading a regular book.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Allwinner B300 quad-core processor with up to 1.8GHz clock speed and is running Android 8.1 Oreo operating system. The device packs 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage that can store about 5000 e-books.

It also comes with support for Baidu cloud and multi-view cloud one-click login and download. It supports .txt, .epub, .pdf and Office documents. The device is powered by 1800 mAh battery and can be charged through USB Type-C port. Further, the company claims that the device can provide power for several weeks on a single charge.