iBall Slide Brisk 4G2 tablet with 7 inch HD display and 4G VoLTE support launched for Rs. 8999

Keeping up with the demand for affordable tablet devices, iBall has now launched the iBall Slide Brisk 4G2 tablet.

iBall has announced the launch of the iBall Slide Brisk 4G2, which is the company’s latest affordable 4G tablet offering in the Slide series. The device has a 7 inch IPS display with resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The tablet is powered by a 1.2 GHz quad core processor with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

The iBall Slide Brisk 4G2 has a 5 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 2 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 3500 mAh battery. The tablet has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity. The handset is priced at Rs. 8999 and is available in Coral Blue colour.

iBall Slide Brisk 4G2 specs:

7.0 inch display

1280 x 720 pixels resolution

1.2 GHz quad core processor

3 GB RAM

32 GB internal memory

5 MP primary camera

2 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

3500 mAh battery