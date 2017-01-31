OPPO A57 with 5.2 inch HD display and 16 MP selfie camera launched for Rs. 14990

Just as expected, OPPO has now launched the selfie-camera centric OPPO A57 smartphone in India with a competitive pricing.

Oppo has announced the launch of the Oppo A57, which is the company’s latest 4G smartphone in the A series with a fingerprint scanner embedded in the Home button. The device has a 5.2 inch IPS 2.5D curved glass display with resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.4 GHz octa core Snapdragon 435 processor with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

The Oppo A57 has a 13 MP rear facing auto focus camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5P lens, PDAF and LED flash. There is also a front facing 16 MP camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1.12um pixel, 5P lens. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 2900 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity. The handset is priced at Rs. 14990 and is available in Gold colour. The device will go on sale on February 3 with offline and online retailers across India.

OPPO A57 specs:

5.2 inch display

1280 x 720 pixels resolution

1.4 GHz octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor

Adreno 505 GPU

3 GB RAM

32 GB internal memory

13 MP primary camera

16 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0.1 Marshmallow

2900 mAh battery