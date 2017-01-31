Intex Aqua Amaze+ with 4.7 inch HD display and 4G VoLTE support launched for Rs. 6290
Further expanding its affordable 4G smartphone line-up, Intex has now launched the Intex Aqua Amaze+ smartphone.
Intex Technologies has announced the launch of the Intex Aqua Amaze+, which is the company’s latest 4G smartphone in the Aqua series with 4G VoLTE support. The device has a decent 4.7 inch IPS display with resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.3 GHz quad core Spreadtrum processor with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.
The Intex Aqua Amaze+ has a 5 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 5 MP camera with LED flash. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 2000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity.
The Intex Aqua Amaze+ also comes pre-loaded with a wide range of value added services and features. The services include LFTY- a left screen concept, providing a seamless cohesive mix of multi-category content and value ads to the end consumer on the left screen. GamePlay, an app for gaming, brings the best of video games for game lovers. VdioPlay – a video aggregator app that offer users access to free and premium videos in one place.
Speaking about the Intex Aqua Amaze+, Nidhi Markanday, Director and Business Head, Intex Technologies, said, “At Intex, we are constantly upgrading our products and services. By launching Aqua Amaze+ we are creating a reflection of our users’ desires to meeting their needs. In this handset, we have offered a HD display quality, which will give users a high-resolution experience, making the viewing angles absolutely heavenly. We are happy to launch this 4G-enabled smartphone for our users and are confident of expanding our reach.”
Intex Aqua Amaze+ specs:
- 4.7 inch display
- 1280 x 720 pixels resolution
- 1.3 GHz quad core processor
- 1 GB RAM
- 8 GB internal memory
- 5 MP primary camera
- 5 MP front facing camera
- Android v6.0 Marshmallow
- 2000 mAh battery
- Supports VoLTE
- Dual SIM
Intex Aqua Amaze+ Price and Availability:
The handset is priced at Rs. 6290 and will be available at Intex retail stores.
