Further expanding its affordable 4G smartphone line-up, Intex has now launched the Intex Aqua Amaze+ smartphone.

Intex Technologies has announced the launch of the Intex Aqua Amaze+, which is the company’s latest 4G smartphone in the Aqua series with 4G VoLTE support. The device has a decent 4.7 inch IPS display with resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.3 GHz quad core Spreadtrum processor with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.

The Intex Aqua Amaze+ has a 5 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 5 MP camera with LED flash. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 2000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity.

The Intex Aqua Amaze+ also comes pre-loaded with a wide range of value added services and features. The services include LFTY- a left screen concept, providing a seamless cohesive mix of multi-category content and value ads to the end consumer on the left screen. GamePlay, an app for gaming, brings the best of video games for game lovers. VdioPlay – a video aggregator app that offer users access to free and premium videos in one place.

Speaking about the Intex Aqua Amaze+, Nidhi Markanday, Director and Business Head, Intex Technologies, said, “At Intex, we are constantly upgrading our products and services. By launching Aqua Amaze+ we are creating a reflection of our users’ desires to meeting their needs. In this handset, we have offered a HD display quality, which will give users a high-resolution experience, making the viewing angles absolutely heavenly. We are happy to launch this 4G-enabled smartphone for our users and are confident of expanding our reach.”

Intex Aqua Amaze+ specs:

4.7 inch display

1280 x 720 pixels resolution

1.3 GHz quad core processor

1 GB RAM

8 GB internal memory

5 MP primary camera

5 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

2000 mAh battery

Supports VoLTE

Dual SIM

Intex Aqua Amaze+ Price and Availability:

The handset is priced at Rs. 6290 and will be available at Intex retail stores.