ASUS ZenFone 3s Max Hands On [Images]

After launching the ASUS ZenFone 3s Max in India last year, ASUS has introduced yet another smartphone in this lineup, dubbed the ZenFone 3s Max. The ZenFone 3 Max was offered in two variants – a 5.2-inch model and a 5.7-inch model. Both those smartphones boasted a 4000+ mAh battery, and, ASUS has packed the ZenFone 3s Max with a bigger battery, 5000 mAh to be precise. We have received the ZenFone 3s Max and here’s our first look at the device.

ASUS ZenFone 3s Max specifications:

CPU: 1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor

RAM: 3 GB

GPU: Mali-T860 MP2

Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Display: 5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass

Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/2.0 aperture and dual-LED flash

Front Camera: 8 MP

Internal Storage: 32 GB

External Storage: Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card

SIM: Dual-Hybrid SIM

Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, FM Radio, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Battery: 5000 mAh

The ASUS ZenFone 3s Max boasts a metal unibody construction and while the specifications aren’t anything to be much excited about, it’s the battery on the ZenFone 3s Max which stands out in the spec sheet.

At the front, you can see the 5.2-inch HD display which is covered with 2.5D curved glass. Above the display is the 8 MP secondary camera along with earpiece and ambient sensor.

Below the display is a fingerprint scanner which is housed on the physical home button. Well, we would have loved to see ASUS making use of capacitive navigation buttons instead of on-screen buttons as the space below the screen goes totally unused and makes the chin of the device unnecessarily bigger.

At the back is the 13 MP primary camera which is accompanied with dual-LED flash and secondary microphone. The build quality of the device is acceptable, however, it didn’t feel much comfortable to hold in hand.

At the top of the ZenFone 3s Max is the 3.5 mm audio jack and at the bottom is the microUSB port which is flanked by primary microphone and speaker.

At the left of the ZenFone 3s Max is the Hybrid SIM slot. You can either use two SIM cards at once, or, you can use one SIM card and put the microSD card in the other slot. To the right of this device is the volume rocker below which is the power button. The buttons felt sturdy, however, we can say more about it after we have used the device for some time.

The ASUS ZenFone 3s Max hasn’t been launched in India yet, and hence, we don’t have any information about the pricing and availability of the device. We will be publishing our full review of this device soon. If you have any questions about the ZenFone 3s Max, do sound off in the comments below.