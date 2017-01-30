Idea Cellular to launch 4G VoLTE services before the end of the year

While reports of the Vodafone-Idea merger are doing rounds, Idea Cellular is focused on its expansion plans to stay strong in the highly competitive telecom sector.

Idea Cellular has announced that it is planning to expand its 4G footprint across India. The operator revealed plans to launch 4G services in nine new circles in addition to the 11 existing circles. More importantly, the company plans to launch VoLTE services in all its 4G circles before the end of 2017. The company is already in talks with Ericsson and Nokia.

Idea Cellular will also soon be launching 3G services in Bihar and Rajasthan. The operator currently offers 4G services in 11 circles and 3G circles in 21 circles. The operator claims that its services are available to nearly 500 million Indians across nearly 100000 towns and villages.