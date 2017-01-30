Vodafone offering 10 GB of 4G data on purchasing a new handset

After launching exclusive data packs to refrain its customers from switching to Reliance Jio, Vodafone has now modified its packs.

Reports from the Economic Times indicate that Vodafone may modify the recently launched data pack offer. The reports suggest that the operator may modify the pack to offer 10 GB of 4G data on the purchasing the pack priced at Rs. 348. However, the pack would be applicable only to users purchasing a new 4G handset.

As such, on recharging with the Rs. 348 pack, customers will get the regular 1 GB benefit and an additional 9 GB, thus offering 10 GB of data. The offer can be availed by both prepaid and postpaid, new and existing Vodafone customers. The benefits would be valid for a period of three months.