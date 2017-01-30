Idea Cellular launches Digital Idea suite of integrated entertainment apps

Just as we reported a few days back, Idea has forayed into the domain of digital content with the launch of the Digital Idea, thereby taking competing Reliance Jio head-on.

Idea Cellular has announced the launch of the Digital Idea suite of integrated digital entertainment apps. The operator launched the platform by introducing the Idea Music, Idea Movie Club and Idea Game Spark apps. With the launch, Idea Cellular marks its entry as an integrated digital services and solutions provider instead of just being a mobile operator.

Idea Music Lounge:

The app boasts of rich library of nearly 2 million Indian and international music tracks currently and hopes to touch 20 million tracks soon. The app offers songs in 13 Indian languages, including Bollywood, South Indian Cinema and also International artists, albums and tracks from several major Music labels.

The Idea Music Lounge app can be used to listen and download songs. Additionally, users can create their own music playlist in addition to curated playlists and Radios. The app also has features like DJ Mode, Dynamic Lyrics mode and Data Saver Mode. The app would offer unlimited free streaming. However, to download songs, users will have to purchase the standard Idea Music Lounge subscription priced at Rs. 49 per month for unlimited downloads.

Idea Movie Club:

The app offers blockbuster movies, Live TV, 7 days catch-up TV, along with a series of Original content and Short Videos across all genres and several languages. Users will have to purchase the standard Idea Movie Club subscription priced at Rs. 49 per month for unlimited Movies, Videos and TV streaming.

Idea Game Spark:

The app has a collection of over 1,500 games across all genres like Racing, Cricket, Cards, Sports, Bollywood etc. including premium titles like ‘Virat Cricket’, and ‘Need for Speed’. The games can be played online and offline and are available on a monthly subscription basis of Rs. 29 per month.

While all the three apps are premium apps based on a monthly subscription model, as an introductory offer, Idea is offering subscribers downloading the apps before March 31, a free subscription of 90 days. The company will also launch a few more apps soon.

Speaking about the launch, Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Idea Cellular, said, “Music, Entertainment and Sports have always been at the core of Idea’s brand building and customer engagement strategy, and the company has always designed products and services keeping in mind the consumers’ ever evolving needs. Entertainment as a category constitutes one of the most widely consumed digital content services. With the Brand promise of “changing lives” Idea launches a suite of digital apps across Movies, TV, Music, Games, among others, to match the soaring demands of this “on the move” online generation. Idea customers will now be able to consume the best entertainment content, offered by any service provider in India, through our collaboration with world class technology partners.”