Idea Cellular launches 4G services in Assam

As part of its expansion efforts, Idea Cellular is now rolling out its 4G LTE services in Assam along with its Digital Idea suite.

Idea Cellular has announced the launch of its 4G LTE services in Assam. The operator has rolled out the services in 5 towns which include Jorhat, Tezpur, Nagaon, Bongaigaon and Lumding. The services would be offered to the 13 lakh Idea subscribers in the region. The company also introduced the Digital Idea suite of apps with Idea Music Lounge, Idea Movie Club and Idea Game Spark apps.

As part of its rollout, Idea is offering a complimentary 4G SIM upgrade together with promo offer with free 4 GB of 4G data and 50 Idea-to-Idea voice minutes for 14 days. The data packs start at Rs. 53. Idea’s postpaid 4G plans are priced at Rs. 499 and Rs. 999 and offer unlimited voice calls with bundled data. The company is also 90 days’ free subscription to the Digital Idea suite of apps.

Speaking about the launch, Anish Roy, COO – Corporate, Idea Cellular, said, “Idea has consistently invested in network expansion to become a pan-India wireless broadband operator, readying our 200 million customers for the Digital era. Over the last one year, Idea has more than doubled its mobile broadband network on 4G/3G platform, and now covers over 50% of India’s population.”