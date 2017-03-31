Idea offering 1 GB data per day with new data pack to postpaid customers having 4G smartphones

There was a time when customers were at the mercy of telecom operators when it came to mobile data and their prices. Well, all that started changing with Reliance Jio’s entry in the telecom sector last year. To tackle Jio’s onslaught, telecom operators started reducing the prices of their data packs while offering more mobile data to their customers. Idea too came up with such offers for its prepaid customers, and now, the telecom operator is showing some love to its postpaid customers as well by offering them 1 GB data per day.

Idea has announced that it will be offering 1 GB data per day to its postpaid customers who are having a 4G smartphone. This data pack is offered to Idea postpaid customers on rental plans of ₹199 and above. While the customers having 4G smartphones will be offered 1 GB data per day, those on non-4G smartphones will be offered 3 GB data per month.

This data pack is priced at ₹300, but, it’s offered for free to those customers who are on rental plans of ₹499 and above. Besides, those who are on a rental plan of ₹349 to ₹498 will be able to avail it at a discounted rate of ₹50, whereas, those who are on rental plan of ₹199 to ₹348 will be able to avail it for ₹200.

“This is a first of its kind offer with such a huge benefit to a large base of postpaid customers in India. The package has been designed to catalyse data usage amongst existing customers and to attract more postpaid customers to the Idea network.” said Mr. Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Idea Cellular .

Customers can subscribe to this new data pack till April 30 and can get discount of up to ₹300 for the first three months of subscription. Having said that, the data benefit may vary depending on the network available in a particular circle.