Vivo Y66 Hands-on [Images] – Selfie Phone on a budget

When we talk about the selfie phones, Vivo V5 Plus is a great phone for selfie lovers, but there are people who still needs a selfie phone on a budget. Hence, Vivo has got them a lite variant Vivo Y66 which is another selfie-oriented smartphone priced at ₹14,990. Fortunately, this also has got a Moonlight LED flash on the front side.

Vivo Y66 Specifications

Model: Vivo 1609

Vivo 1609 Display: 5.5-inch HD IPS Display (1280 x 720 pixels resolution) covered with 2.5D curved glass

5.5-inch HD IPS Display (1280 x 720 pixels resolution) covered with 2.5D curved glass Fingerprint Scanner: N/A

N/A Software: FunTouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

FunTouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow CPU: Up to 1.5 GHz octa-core processor (Cortex-A53), MediaTek MT6750 SoC

Up to 1.5 GHz octa-core processor (Cortex-A53), MediaTek MT6750 SoC GPU: Mali-T860 MP2

Mali-T860 MP2 Memory: 3 GB LPDDR3 RAM

3 GB LPDDR3 RAM Storage: 32 GB internal storage, MicroSD up to 256 GB

32 GB internal storage, MicroSD up to 256 GB Main Camera: 13 MP f/2.2, LED flash, 1080p video @30fps

13 MP f/2.2, LED flash, 1080p video @30fps Front Camera: 16 MP f/2.0, Moonlight LED flash, 1080p video @30fps

16 MP f/2.0, Moonlight LED flash, 1080p video @30fps Cellular: 4G LTE, Hybrid Tray, Micro + Nano SIM (both GSM) or Micro SIM + MicroSD Slot

4G LTE, Hybrid Tray, Micro + Nano SIM (both GSM) or Micro SIM + MicroSD Slot Battery: 3,000 mAh (non-removable)

3,000 mAh (non-removable) Dimensions: 153.8 mm x 75.5 mm x 7.6 mm

153.8 mm x 75.5 mm x 7.6 mm Weight: 155 grams

155 grams Colors: Crown Gold, Matte Black

Crown Gold, Matte Black Price: ₹14,990

Vivo Y66 matches its specifications with Vivo V5, but the phone comes with a lesser price which fits the budget for the people who needs a cheaper selfie phone. The main highlight of Vivo Y66 is its 16 MP f/2.0 front camera aimed at selfie enthusiasts. The front camera comes with a Moonlight LED flash to take selfies in low light. The main camera on the rear side is backed up with a 13 MP f/2.2 camera with LED flash.

As the specs sound very identical to the Vivo V5, Vivo Y66 has got a 5.5-inch IPS HD display (1280 x 720 pixels) covered with a 2.5D curved glass. What powers the device is a 1.5 GHz octa-core processor from MediaTek MT6750 chip coupled with 3 GB of RAM and a 32 GB os internal storage all backed up with a 3,000 mAh non-removable battery. The storage can be expanded up to 256 GB via MicroSD card on SIM2 slot.

The Vivo Y66 uses the same design language of the Vivo V5, just that it misses out a fingerprint scanner on the front home button. At this price, most smartphones come with a fingerprint scanner while Vivo decided not to go with the fingerprint scanner bandwagon. All the buttons are touch sensitive but aren’t backlit. The back has a matte-finished body that is made of good quality light material plastic joining the chrome lines around the display. It has a sleek form factor, there are no sharp edges but curvy corners giving you a comfortable hold.

As Vivo has targeted the selfie smartphone market, the camera is the USP of the phone. Vivo Y66 equips a 16 MP front camera with Moonlight LED flash. The software is smart enough to beautify the selfies taken from both the cameras. On the rear side, there is a 13 MP camera with LED flash. The rear camera shoots 1080p videos.

The right side of the phone has a power button and volume control placed ergonomically. The left side holds a hybrid SIM tray which can be used to insert dual SIM or Micro SD card on SIM2. The Micro SD card can be used up to 256 GB. You can put one Micro SIM and one nano SIM, both GSM. It supports 4G LTE network and VoLTE.

Vivo Y66 runs on a customized software called FunTouch OS 3.0 which is based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Smartphones are making their way to the latest Android 7 Nougat.

It has two color variants – Crown Gold, and Matte Black. The price of Vivo Y66 is ₹14,990 and is available across offline and online stores.

Do you buy a phone in a 15K budget if you are obsessed with selfies? Comment your answers below.